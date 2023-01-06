Area expert weighs in on FDA’s accelerated approval for new Alzheimer’s drug

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Friday afternoon, the FDA granted accelerated approval for a new Alzheimer’s drug called Lecanemab. FDA officials say soon, it should receive conditional approval and then full approval later in the year.

It could be a major game-changer for patients who are newly-diagnosed and for their caregivers.

Linda Jackson spoke with an area expert for more perspective.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.