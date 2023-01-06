Allen County Commissioners urge patience from homeowners near proposed jail site

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County Commissioners on Friday said they don’t have an immediate response to homeowners who have expressed concern about plans for the new jail along Meyer Road.

Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown says commissioners weren’t aware of the protest homeowners held Thursday opposing the jail location until it was happening.

However, Brown did confirm that commissioners had received the list of questions from the Sunnymede Neighborhood Association President and are working to answer those questions.

Some of those questions include, concerns about safety, traffic and noise.

Brown says they’re not at a point yet where they can answer all of the questions, and they have to hand some of them off to other departments—like police and public works.

“We look at ourselves as being collaborators and conveners in this process with the entities that are affiliated with this, so obviously this is going to entail the city of Fort Wayne,” Brown says. “It will entail obviously Allen county it will take time it’s not something that happened overnight and will not be resolved overnight.”

So bottom line—Brown is calling for some patience.

Brown says she can’t discuss the specifics of neighbor’s questions until more progress is made with the jail, noting that there is not currently a timeline for the project.

