24/7 prayer room opens at Electric Works

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The ‘City of Churches’ now has a 24/7 public prayer room.

The Electric Works campus has officially welcomed a new tenant—the PrayerWorks facility opened its doors to the public Friday. The prayer room will be open every day for anyone who wishes to stop by and worship.

Officials say over 80 churches will rotate leading the prayer room each day with scheduled prayer themes. The group’s website says although Christian churches and organizations typically lead worship at the center, anyone in the community is welcome.

“It’s going to be a blessing to Fort Wayne. It’s going to be a blessing to businesses and organizations. It’s going to be an opportunity for the church to come together. One of the unique aspects of this prayer room is that it’s going to be led by both protestant and Catholic churches,” Chris Norman of the PrayerWorks Advisory Team said.

A dedication ceremony is set for Saturday, Jan. 7, at 6:30 p.m. Read more about PrayerWorks and its services here.

