Tom Harris selected as Allen County Council president

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Council says they have announced their 2023 president Thursday morning.

Tom Harris was selected unanimously to serve as the 2023 Allen County Council President on Thursday, Jan. 5. Harris has previously served as the council president and will once again lead the council on numerous issues within Allen County.

“I am excited to have the support of my fellow Councilmen and I am very optimistic to face the challenges coming before us in 2023. County Council will meet the needs of a growing community while continuing our commitment to a strong fiscal foundation for Allen County Government.”

Harris’ responsibilities as president will include presiding over monthly meetings and also liaison assignments of all council members with any elected officials and heads of departments during his 2023 term.

Paul Lagemann was selected by the Allen County Council as vice president.

