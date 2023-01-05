Loved ones remember a teen mother killed in double shooting, court documents say it was “baby mama drama”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified a woman killed in a shooting Monday night as 18-year-old Jocelyn M. Bolf of Fort Wayne. Loved ones say her life was taken far too soon.

Jocelyn’s sisters, Peyten and Jadyn Bolf, are remembering her for her laugh and always being outgoing. Her death marks the 1st homicide in Allen County so far this year, another victim is still fighting for their life.

Her best friend, Trishell Clawson, says they have been close for a long time and she never expected Jocelyn to die this way. Clawson says Jocelyn had a son who just turned one on New Year’s Day. She says, the little boy’s father was arrested in connection with Bolf’s death.

A probable cause affidavit says the other victim in the shooting told police it was over “baby mama drama” and Bolf was involved with a suspect.

The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they arrested three people in connection with the shooting Tuesday evening that left a woman dead and a man seriously injured.

Wednesday morning, FWPD officers announced that they have arrested 23-year-old Rapheal Brown, 23-year-old Swanyea Taylor, and 31-year-old Rashun Carter. All three are charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness.

Officers were called to the intersections of Simons Street and South Anthony Boulevard around 7 p.m. Tuesday after neighbors reported hearing shots followed by a car crash. They say they then found two gunshot victims, a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene and a man who was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

Clawson says Taylor was in a former relationship with Bolf. She says their son doesn’t deserve to grow up without knowing his mother.

Court documents also say surveillance video show three armed men approaching a car with the two victims inside. Police say two of the men shot at the car hitting one of the victims while the other victim ran from the scene. The documents say one suspect continued shooting at the victim as they fled.

Bolf’s sisters and best friend say although an arrest was made, it’s difficult to feel justice after losing someone so young, far too soon.

FWPD says its Homicide Unit was assisted by the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, the Vice and Narcotics Unit, the Aerial Support Unit, Uniform Operations Division, the Indiana State Police, and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

