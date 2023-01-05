JK O’Donnell’s plans to create pergola for outdoor eating, events

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The popular downtown pub, JK O’Donnell’s, is planning to add a pergola behind its building, making room for outdoor activities and seating.

The building project for the outdoor venue will happen at 121 W. Wayne St., directly behind the pub. According to JK O’Donnell’s plans filed with the Allen County Plans Commission, the pub’s pergola awning is planned to be about 2,700 sq. ft.

The current parking spaces will be replaced with turf, which the owners will believe will reduce any traffic in the alleyway, making the way for a pedestrian-friendly walkway.

Plans also include an outdoor serving bar, entry and exit gates, and movable barriers, if more space is needed for events like St. Patrick’s Day and sporting events.

Cari Bean, the owner of JK O’Donnell’s, said in the filing that the City of Fort Wayne asked if the pub can convert the back parking lot into an outdoor venue.

She also says in the filing if the proposal is not approved during the Jan. 9 commission hearing, the pub will not be able to continue to sustain large influxes of crowds, on top of not being able to host big events in a limited indoor space. She also says that the building of the pergola will allow for expanded utilization of the small pub.

The Allen County Plan Commission is set to hear this plan request on Monday, Jan. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Citizen Square. For more information of the pergola plans, view the PDF of the full plan below.

If the plan is approved by the commission, the pergola is projected to be done by the summer of 2023.

