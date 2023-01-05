JK O’Donnell’s plans to create pergola for outdoor eating, events

The popular downtown pub, JK O’Donnell’s, is planning to add a pergola behind its building,...
The popular downtown pub, JK O’Donnell’s, is planning to add a pergola behind its building, making room for outdoor activities and seating.(MKM)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The popular downtown pub, JK O’Donnell’s, is planning to add a pergola behind its building, making room for outdoor activities and seating.

The building project for the outdoor venue will happen at 121 W. Wayne St., directly behind the pub. According to JK O’Donnell’s plans filed with the Allen County Plans Commission, the pub’s pergola awning is planned to be about 2,700 sq. ft.

The current parking spaces will be replaced with turf, which the owners will believe will reduce any traffic in the alleyway, making the way for a pedestrian-friendly walkway.

Plans also include an outdoor serving bar, entry and exit gates, and movable barriers, if more space is needed for events like St. Patrick’s Day and sporting events.

Cari Bean, the owner of JK O’Donnell’s, said in the filing that the City of Fort Wayne asked if the pub can convert the back parking lot into an outdoor venue.

She also says in the filing if the proposal is not approved during the Jan. 9 commission hearing, the pub will not be able to continue to sustain large influxes of crowds, on top of not being able to host big events in a limited indoor space. She also says that the building of the pergola will allow for expanded utilization of the small pub.

The Allen County Plan Commission is set to hear this plan request on Monday, Jan. 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Citizen Square. For more information of the pergola plans, view the PDF of the full plan below.

If the plan is approved by the commission, the pergola is projected to be done by the summer of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Habitat for Humanity announces 2023 homeownership applications open

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne (HFHGFW) announces that applications for their homeownership program are now open.

News

STOP THE BLEED: Local first responder urges people to learn basics of first aid

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Monday night in Buffalo, Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in a game against the Bengals.

Community

Savor Fort Wayne returns for its 2023 season

Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST
|
By Evan Harris
Savor Fort Wayne is back for its winter 2023 season and dozens of restaurants have already signed up to bring deliciousness to the Fort.

Community

Fort Wayne Parks and Rec. invests millions for 2023 parks upgrades

Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST
|
By Evan Harris
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is highlighting some of their primary improvement projects and programs from 2022 and also some projected projects for 2023.

Latest News

Community

Member of SCAN calls number of child abuse and neglect deaths in Allen County “devastating”

Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
Tuesday I talked with a member of SCAN - an organization in Fort Wayne with the mission of eliminating child abuse and neglect.

Community

Fox Island County Park to hold “weed wrangle” events this winter

Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST
|
By Evan Harris
Fox Island County Park announces weekly weed wrangling events throughout January and February.

Community

Some living at Sacred Heart Apartments say management stopped responding to them

Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
Last week’s winter storm took a toll on some people living in Sacred Heart Apartments in Garrett.

Community

Blue Jacket, Inc. aims to give a second chance to disadvantaged FW locals

Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST
|
By Evan Harris
The Tall Rabbit Coffee Shop just opened in Fort Wayne earlier this month, and they say they are hiring people within the Blue Jacket organization.

Community

Here are some options to get home safe on New Year’s Eve

Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:12 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
Some of you may remember “Holiday Cab”, a program providing free rides home to impaired drivers during the holiday season.

News

Troy Hershberger ready for day one as Allen County Sheriff

Updated: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST
|
By Caleb Saylor
Working with others and the community is how Hershberger thinks he will be successful.