Indiana man sentenced for hit-and-run that killed girl, 12

(KBTX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A northern Indiana man has been sentenced to nine years for a hit-and-run that killed a 12-year-old girl and injured a teenage boy.

A Fulton County judge sentenced Gage Rogers on Tuesday after the Akron, Indiana, man had pleaded guilty to two felony hit-and-run charges in the crash that killed Brelynna Felix.

The judge suspended about half of the sentence, and Rogers will serve part of it on either home detention or through community corrections, WSBT-TV reported.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said dispatchers were alerted in November 2021 that a child may have been struck by a vehicle along State Road 19.

First responders found a 15-year-old boy who had been struck and injured before they found Brelynna, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested 31-year-old Rashun Carter (left), 23-year-old Swanyea Taylor (middle), and...
Three arrested in Tuesday evening shooting; victim identified
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
FILE - The empty Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services is seen on Oct. 24, 2018, in...
Funeral home operator, mother sentenced in body sales case
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to the scene of a crash early in...
Hoagland crash Wednesday morning leaves motorcyclist with serious injuries
48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert
Silver Alert issued for missing Bluffton woman

Latest News

Bluffton mayor says ‘inclusive’ signs will not be removed
Bluffton mayor says ‘inclusive’ signs will not be removed
Bluffton mayor says ‘inclusive’ signs will not be removed
Bluffton mayor says ‘inclusive’ signs will not be removed
The popular downtown pub, JK O’Donnell’s, is planning to add a pergola behind its building,...
JK O’Donnell’s plans to create pergola for outdoor eating, events
A sign at Leo Junior-Senior High School
IDOH: Report finds high levels of CO2 at Leo Jr/Sr High School