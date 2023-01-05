IDOH: Report finds high levels of CO2 at Leo Jr/Sr High School

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Health (IDOH) says recent air quality testing shows high carbon dioxide concentrations in classrooms at an East Allen County Schools (EACS) high school.

According to a report sent by IDOH to EACS Superintendent Marilyn Hissong on Dec. 19, an indoor air quality test done on Dec. 15 shows CO2 concentrations in some Leo Jr/Sr High School classrooms were above the allowed limit set for schools.

The department says the state’s School Indoor Air Quality rule states that “carbon dioxide concentrations in the breathing zone shall never exceed 700 parts per million (ppm) over the outdoor concentration.” A breathing zone is defined as an area that is 2.5 feet to 6 feet above the floor.

In this case, that means that all breathing zones in the school must be below 1104 ppm on the day of testing. The IDOH report says that the Dec. 15 testing at the school shows the highest CO2 level at the school was at 1430 ppm, reported in room 332.

According to the report, 9 of the 31 rooms tested exceeded the CO2 limits set by the School Indoor Air Quality rule.

Indiana Department of Health indoor air quality measurements for Leo Jr/Sr High school on Dec. 15. (IDOH)

On Dec. 16, EACS officials sent a letter to families, saying they have “had some challenges” with CO2 levels in the school amid an HVAC system update. Officials say their maintenance team is testing CO2 levels as the HVAC system is being replaced and updated.

They note that contractors are still waiting for components and parts, which they say are on backlog due to shortages.

"Safety is a priority for our students and staff, and we will continue to provide updates as they become available. Parents, students, and staff are encouraged to reach out with questions or concerns at any time. As we work through the final stages of the building project, we thank our students, staff, and parents for their patience, understanding and support.”

IDOH says schools are required to create a routine for HVAC system maintenance, which includes an annual inspection and a set schedule for changing filters.

