Habitat for Humanity announces 2023 homeownership applications open

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne (HFHGFW) announces that applications for their homeownership program are now open.

The organization says their primary focus for their 2023 building season will be in southeast Fort Wayne for Allen County families who are interested in an affordable opportunity.

HFHGFW officials say any potential applicants must fill out a pre-qualification form on their official website. They also say anyone who is pre-qualified will be contacted via email and must fill out the official application.

Organization leaders say they also want to remind all potential and current applicants that they must either have been working or living in Allen County for at least one year. Applicants must also not be a current homeowner or have owned a home within the past two years, and have a minimum income of $30,000 a year.

The homeownership program applications will be accepted through Jan. 23, 2023.

