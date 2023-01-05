FWFD responded to a Wednesday evening fire on city’s south side

The Fort Wayne Fire department says they responded to the scene of a Hoagland Ave. house fire...
The Fort Wayne Fire department says they responded to the scene of a Hoagland Ave. house fire on early Wednesday evening.(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says they responded to the scene of a house fire early Wednesday evening.

The fire happened at 4206 Hoagland Ave. around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Fire officials say first responders saw smoke and flames coming from the second floor and attic areas.

Officials also say there was one person home at the time of the time, and they were able to safely evacuate. No injuries were reported.

FWFD personnel say firefighters were able to put the out within 10 minutes of arriving to the scene. They also say they are unsure whether or not there were any working smoke alarms in the home. Officials say they want to remind people that if they do not have any smoke alarms in their homes to call 311 to get working alarms.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police arrested 31-year-old Rashun Carter (left), 23-year-old Swanyea Taylor (middle), and...
Three arrested in Tuesday evening shooting; victim identified
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
FILE - The empty Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services is seen on Oct. 24, 2018, in...
Funeral home operator, mother sentenced in body sales case
The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to the scene of a crash early in...
Hoagland crash Wednesday morning leaves motorcyclist with serious injuries
48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert
Silver Alert issued for missing Bluffton woman

Latest News

Tom Harris was selected unanimously to serve as the 2023 Allen County Council President on...
Tom Harris selected as Allen County Council president
Habitat for Humanity announces 2023 homeownership applications open
LB
Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast
STOP THE BLEED: Local first responder urges people to learn basics of first aid
STOP THE BLEED: Local first responder urges people to learn basics of first aid