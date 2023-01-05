FWFD responded to a Wednesday evening fire on city’s south side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) says they responded to the scene of a house fire early Wednesday evening.

The fire happened at 4206 Hoagland Ave. around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. Fire officials say first responders saw smoke and flames coming from the second floor and attic areas.

Officials also say there was one person home at the time of the time, and they were able to safely evacuate. No injuries were reported.

FWFD personnel say firefighters were able to put the out within 10 minutes of arriving to the scene. They also say they are unsure whether or not there were any working smoke alarms in the home. Officials say they want to remind people that if they do not have any smoke alarms in their homes to call 311 to get working alarms.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

