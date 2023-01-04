Woman killed, man hurt in Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are searching for a suspect after a deadly shooting Tuesday evening.

The incident happened near the intersections of Simons Street and South Anthony Boulevard around 7:00 p.m.

Neighbors heard shots in the area followed by a car crash.

When police arrived, they found a woman’s body and a man with serious injuries.

Police noted damage to nearby buildings as they gathered evidence.

A portion of South Anthony Boulevard was shut down while police worked the scene.

Investigators did not immediately have details on a suspect as they worked to understand what happened.

Police said they would release the woman’s name once her family is notified.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

