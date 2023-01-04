Silver Alert issued for missing Bluffton woman

48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert
48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police have now issued a Silver Alert for a 48-year-old woman who was last seen in Bluffton over the weekend.

The Bluffton Police Department says Celeste Cuthbert, 48, was last seen in Bluffton on foot on Sunday, Jan. 1. She is described as being 5′05″ and is about 147 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Cuthbert is believed to be in danger and may need medical attention, police say.

They ask anyone who has information that might help locate her to please call the Bluffton Police Department at (260) 824-3320.

