Savor Fort Wayne returns for its 2023 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Savor Fort Wayne is back for its winter 2023 season and dozens of restaurants have already signed up to bring deliciousness to the Fort.

Organizers say that over 70 restaurants in Fort Wayne will be participating, and offering special three-course meals at great prices to encourage Fort Wayne residents to get a taste of the city.

Officials say the participating restaurants include:

2 Toms Brewing Company

ACME by Full Circle

Alto Grado

Ambrosia Orchard, Cidery, & Meadery

Arbor

Banh Mi Barista

Banh Mi Pho Shop

B. Antonio’s Pizza- Meijer Drive

B. Antonio’s Pizza- Lima Rd.

Birdie’s

Bistro Nota

Catablu Grille

Chance Bar

Charlie’s Place

Chop’s Steaks and Seafood

Chop’s Wine Bar

Club Room at the Clyde Theatre

Club Soda

Conner’s Kitchen + Bar

Copper Spoon

Davey’s Delicious Bagels

Don Hall’s Factory

Don Hall’s Old Gas House

Don Hall’s Takaoka

Don Hall’s Tavern

Eddie Merlot’s

El Azteca Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar

Elijah’s Restaurant and Bakery

Elmo’s Pizza & Subs (5 locations)

Garden Grille & Bar

Giordano’s Fort Wayne

Haru Sushi Izakaya

Hop River Brewing

Hotel Tango

Junk Ditch Brewing Company

Kanela, Blended Drinks, Coffee, and Bites

La Fogata Mexican Restaurant

Local Apple Cart

Mad Anthony

Marquee at the Landing

Mercado

Mi Pueblo - W. Jefferson

Mi Pueblo - New Haven

Mitchells Neighborhood Grill

Nawa

Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine

Oh Five Scoop Shop

Oyster Bar

Penny Drip

Pikoso Burrito Co.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Ryu’s Kitchen

Shigs In Pit - Fairfield

Shigs In Pit - Illinois Location

Shigs In Pit - Maplecrest Location

Solbird Kitchen & Tap

Steady Eddy’s Station

Summit City Brewerks

Summit Grill Kitchen & Cocktails

Teds Beerhall

Three Fires Pizza

Three Rivers Distilling Co.

Tolon

Trolley Steaks and Seafood

Trubble Brewing

Ziffles

Savor Fort Wayne organizers say the participating restaurants will offer special menu items that are only available during the event. They also say the special items will be added to their respective websites for people to view. Many restaurants will also offer carry out options.

The Savor Fort Wayne event will begin Jan. 18 and will run until Jan. 29. Fort more information and a complete list of restaurants, check out the Visit Fort Wayne website.

