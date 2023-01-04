Savor Fort Wayne returns for its 2023 season

(Visit Fort Wayne)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Savor Fort Wayne is back for its winter 2023 season and dozens of restaurants have already signed up to bring deliciousness to the Fort.

Organizers say that over 70 restaurants in Fort Wayne will be participating, and offering special three-course meals at great prices to encourage Fort Wayne residents to get a taste of the city.

Officials say the participating restaurants include:

  • 2 Toms Brewing Company
  • ACME by Full Circle
  • Alto Grado
  • Ambrosia Orchard, Cidery, & Meadery
  • Arbor
  • Banh Mi Barista
  • Banh Mi Pho Shop
  • B. Antonio’s Pizza- Meijer Drive
  • B. Antonio’s Pizza- Lima Rd.
  • Birdie’s
  • Bistro Nota
  • Catablu Grille
  • Chance Bar
  • Charlie’s Place
  • Chop’s Steaks and Seafood
  • Chop’s Wine Bar
  • Club Room at the Clyde Theatre
  • Club Soda
  • Conner’s Kitchen + Bar
  • Copper Spoon
  • Davey’s Delicious Bagels
  • Don Hall’s Factory
  • Don Hall’s Old Gas House
  • Don Hall’s Takaoka
  • Don Hall’s Tavern
  • Eddie Merlot’s
  • El Azteca Mexican Restaurant and Tequila Bar
  • Elijah’s Restaurant and Bakery
  • Elmo’s Pizza & Subs (5 locations)
  • Garden Grille & Bar
  • Giordano’s Fort Wayne
  • Haru Sushi Izakaya
  • Hop River Brewing
  • Hotel Tango
  • Junk Ditch Brewing Company
  • Kanela, Blended Drinks, Coffee, and Bites
  • La Fogata Mexican Restaurant
  • Local Apple Cart
  • Mad Anthony
  • Marquee at the Landing
  • Mercado
  • Mi Pueblo - W. Jefferson
  • Mi Pueblo - New Haven
  • Mitchells Neighborhood Grill
  • Nawa
  • Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine
  • Oh Five Scoop Shop
  • Oyster Bar
  • Penny Drip
  • Pikoso Burrito Co.
  • Ruth’s Chris Steak House
  • Ryu’s Kitchen
  • Shigs In Pit - Fairfield
  • Shigs In Pit - Illinois Location
  • Shigs In Pit - Maplecrest Location
  • Solbird Kitchen & Tap
  • Steady Eddy’s Station
  • Summit City Brewerks
  • Summit Grill Kitchen & Cocktails
  • Teds Beerhall
  • Three Fires Pizza
  • Three Rivers Distilling Co.
  • Tolon
  • Trolley Steaks and Seafood
  • Trubble Brewing
  • Ziffles

Savor Fort Wayne organizers say the participating restaurants will offer special menu items that are only available during the event. They also say the special items will be added to their respective websites for people to view. Many restaurants will also offer carry out options.

The Savor Fort Wayne event will begin Jan. 18 and will run until Jan. 29. Fort more information and a complete list of restaurants, check out the Visit Fort Wayne website.

