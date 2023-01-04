Komets mourn passing of Hall of Famer Bobby Rivard

The Komets announced today that Hall of Fame member Bobby Rivard passed away on January 1,...
The Komets announced today that Hall of Fame member Bobby Rivard passed away on January 1, 2023, at 83.(Komets)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Komets announced Wednesday afternoon that they are mourning that loss of legend Bobby Rivard.

The team says the Hall of Fame member passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, at 83.

Born in Québec in 1939, Komets officials say Bobby “Rivet” Rivard played five seasons with the team, collecting 149 goals and 273 assists for a total of 422 points. They say this put him at the 18th spot on the Komets’ all-time scoring list.

In a press release, the team says Rivard put together one of the greatest seasons in Komets history from 1965-66, scoring 133 points in 70 games. They say he had 91 assists that season, the second-highest amount in a single season behind Len Thornson.

The team says Rivard will be honored with a moment of silence before their home game versus Toledo on Saturday, Jan. 7. His name will also be added to the D.O. McComb and Sons Komets In Memoriam display in the Memorial Coliseum Lobby, which can be viewed online.

