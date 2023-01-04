Indiana appeals court rejects new trial in 2019 murder case

(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE (AP) - The state Court of Appeals has reversed a southwestern Indiana judge’s decision that granted a new trial for an Evansville man convicted in a 2019 shooting that killed one man and wounded a second.

The appeals court disagreed with a Vanderburgh County judge’s finding that Elijah Parchman was denied a fair trial due to prosecutors’ failure to provide the entire criminal history for a key witness in his trial.

The court’s opinion, issued in late December, states that evidence is only material if it could have changed the result of the trial.

But the appeals court panel found that the evidence in question — a conviction more than 10 years old — was “negligible, at best,” the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

A jury had convicted Parchman in November 2020 of murder and attempted murder charges stemming from a 2019 shooting that killed Bobby Minor, 32, and wounded Ikeem Minor, then 26.

