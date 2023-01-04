IMPD: Teen killed in shooting during altercation at Castleton Square Mall

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - A juvenile male has died after a shooting that happened during an altercation outside Castleton Square Mall Tuesday evening.

IMPD officers were dispatched to the mall shortly after 7:30 p.m. on a report of a person shot. According to Maj. Mike Leepper, officers found two people who had apparently been shot in the parking lot outside the mall.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, one was in critical condition and the other victim was stable, according to IMPD. The victim who was in critical condition died from his injuries after arriving at the hospital.

Police said the deceased victim is a juvenile male, who is believed to be in his teens. The other victim is an adult male.

The name of the deceased victim will be released once his family is notified, IMPD said.

A third male who was involved in the altercation has been cooperating with investigators, Leepper said. It is not clear if those involved in the altercation had a prior relationship with one another.

As of Wednesday morning, IMPD said no arrests had been made.

Occupants of the mall were evacuated after the shooting.

IMPD had initially asked people to avoid the area around the mall, but later said the area had been secured and there was no known threat to the public.

Anyone with information that can help police in their investigation is being asked to call Det. Gary Smith at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Gary.Smith@indy.gov. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.

