Hoagland crash Wednesday morning leaves motorcyclist with serious injuries

HOAGLAND, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to the scene of a crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 6:40 Wednesday morning on Minnich Road near Hawks Wood Trace on the north end of Hoagland, just southeast of Fort Wayne.

The department says the crash involved a motorcycle that was driving south on Minnich Road and a Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control (FWACC) SUV. Police say the SUV turned out from the housing addition on Hawks Wood Trace to go north, cutting off the motorcycle and causing the crash.

The man driving the motorcycle, according to officials, was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The woman driving the FWACC SUV and her passenger were not injured.

Police say the motorcycle driver was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says they are currently investigating this crash.

