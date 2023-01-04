Three arrested in Tuesday evening shooting; victim identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested three people in connection with a shooting Tuesday evening that left a woman dead and a man seriously injured.

Wednesday morning, FWPD officers announced that they have arrested 23-year-old Rapheal Brown, 23-year-old Swanyea Taylor, and 31-year-old Rashun Carter. All three are charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness.

Officers were called to the intersections of Simons Street and South Anthony Boulevard around 7 p.m. Tuesday after neighbors reported hearing shots followed by a car crash. They say they then found two gunshot victims, a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene and a man who was taken to a hospital in life-threatening condition.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 18-year-old Jocelyn M. Bolf of Fort Wayne. Her death marks the 1st homicide in Allen County so far this year.

FWPD says its Homicide Unit was assisted by the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, the Vice and Narcotics Unit, the Aerial Support Unit, Uniform Operations Division, the Indiana State Police, and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

