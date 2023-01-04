FWFD investigating early Wednesday house fire on city’s east side

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says they responded to a house fire on Wabash Avenue early...
The Fort Wayne Fire Department says they responded to a house fire on Wabash Avenue early Wednesday morning.(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department says they responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The department say the fire happened a little after 2:20 Wednesday morning near the intersection of Wabash avenue and Randall Street on the city’s east side. Officials say first responders found heavy smoke when they entered the upstairs section of the building.

Officials say the building had a two-story section at the front, and a single-story residence at the back of the building.

They also say that the people living in the house say they smelled smoked and left the building before the fire department arrived.

Fire personnel say the source of the fire was in the attic and roof area of the single-story area that had spread to the second floor. According to officials, two dogs were found in the home by the fire crew and given back to their owner.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says they are still investigating the actual cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger pulled over twice in Indiana
Allen Co. Coroner’s Office identifies victim in early morning NYD crash
Buffalo Bills players Siran Neal (33) and Nyheim Hines react after teammate Damar Hamlin...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Police arrested 31-year-old Rashun Carter (left), 23-year-old Swanyea Taylor (middle), and...
Three arrested in Tuesday evening shooting; victim identified
Cleveland mom claims 1-month-old son’s father left him covered in bruises
1-month-old’s father left son covered in bruises, Ohio mom says

Latest News

IMPD: Juvenile male killed in shooting during altercation at Castleton Square Mall
IMPD: Teen killed in shooting during altercation at Castleton Square Mall
City Councilman Glynn A. Hines (D - At-Large) has been appointed council president.
Fort Wayne City Council taps Glynn Hines (D) for council president
Fort Wayne Parks and Rec. invests millions for 2023 parks upgrades
Councilman Geoff Paddock
City Councilman Geoff Paddock announces re-election bid