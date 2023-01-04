FWFD investigating early Wednesday house fire on city’s east side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department says they responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning.

The department say the fire happened a little after 2:20 Wednesday morning near the intersection of Wabash avenue and Randall Street on the city’s east side. Officials say first responders found heavy smoke when they entered the upstairs section of the building.

Officials say the building had a two-story section at the front, and a single-story residence at the back of the building.

They also say that the people living in the house say they smelled smoked and left the building before the fire department arrived.

Fire personnel say the source of the fire was in the attic and roof area of the single-story area that had spread to the second floor. According to officials, two dogs were found in the home by the fire crew and given back to their owner.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says they are still investigating the actual cause of the fire.

