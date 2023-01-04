Fort Wayne Parks and Rec. invests millions for 2023 parks upgrades

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is highlighting some of their primary improvement projects and programs from 2022 and also some projected projects for 2023.

Officials say there was a total of 75 projects completed in 2022. City officials say a major goal of theirs is to continue to enhance all local parks to enrich the quality of life for the Fort Wayne area and all visitors.

“I’m encouraged by the comprehensive, ongoing commitment to enhance our parks with quality, low-cost programming and recreational opportunities. Our parks are an essential component of the outstanding quality of life we enjoy in Fort Wayne and it’s important that we invest in them.”

Park officials say some of the completed improvements projects in 2022 are as follows:

Botanical Conservatory window glass replacement

Community Center parking lot paving

Foellinger Theater entrance sidewalk and drainage improvements

Foster Park Pavilion #3 restoration

Added 30 new outdoor Pickleball courts through resurfacing, converting and restriping (Foster Park, Lakeside Park, Hamilton Park, Kettler Park and Tillman Park)

Jennings Center Playground structure replacement, landscape improvements

Kreager Park Taylor’s Dream playground safety surface replacement

McMillen Park Golf Course cart paths paving

Freimann Square Anthony Wayne and Swinney Park General Foster Monument cleaning and waxing and installation of four chess tables.

Reservoir Park enhancements and resurfacing of two basketball courts and colorful mural installation by local artist, Andre Portee

Salomon Farm Park Old Barn siding improvements and painting

Wells Street Bridge replacement of decorative knee portal components in truss

On top of the many completed project from this past year, officials say there is still more work to be done. The following is a list for some planned 2023 projects that personnel say will improve the overall usability and access of all parks:

Buckner Park trail and picnic shelter addition

Casselwood Park Playground improvements

Community Center flooring replacement

Foster Park Golf Course Master Plan

Franklin Park Splash Pad shade structures

Jennings Center kitchen improvements (cabinets and countertops)

Lakeside Park lighting for tennis, pickleball and basketball courts

McMillen Park Community Center reception improvements

McMillen Park Pool House exterior painting

McMillen Park Tennis Courts resurfacing

Park System Comprehensive Plan

Paving improvements at Foster Park, Salomon Farm Park and Buckner Park

Salomon Farm Park Heritage Barn siding improvements and painting

Salomon Farm Park restroom building winterization

Sheldon Drive new playground equipment

Shoaff Park Golf Course flooring improvements

Weisser Park Youth Center signage

The City of Fort Wayne says it will continue to invest in its local parks and have invested around $3 million for 2023. For more information on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation 2023 projects, visit their official website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.