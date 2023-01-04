Fort Wayne Parks and Rec. invests millions for 2023 parks upgrades
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is highlighting some of their primary improvement projects and programs from 2022 and also some projected projects for 2023.
Officials say there was a total of 75 projects completed in 2022. City officials say a major goal of theirs is to continue to enhance all local parks to enrich the quality of life for the Fort Wayne area and all visitors.
Park officials say some of the completed improvements projects in 2022 are as follows:
- Botanical Conservatory window glass replacement
- Community Center parking lot paving
- Foellinger Theater entrance sidewalk and drainage improvements
- Foster Park Pavilion #3 restoration
- Added 30 new outdoor Pickleball courts through resurfacing, converting and restriping (Foster Park, Lakeside Park, Hamilton Park, Kettler Park and Tillman Park)
- Jennings Center Playground structure replacement, landscape improvements
- Kreager Park Taylor’s Dream playground safety surface replacement
- McMillen Park Golf Course cart paths paving
- Freimann Square Anthony Wayne and Swinney Park General Foster Monument cleaning and waxing and installation of four chess tables.
- Reservoir Park enhancements and resurfacing of two basketball courts and colorful mural installation by local artist, Andre Portee
- Salomon Farm Park Old Barn siding improvements and painting
- Wells Street Bridge replacement of decorative knee portal components in truss
On top of the many completed project from this past year, officials say there is still more work to be done. The following is a list for some planned 2023 projects that personnel say will improve the overall usability and access of all parks:
- Buckner Park trail and picnic shelter addition
- Casselwood Park Playground improvements
- Community Center flooring replacement
- Foster Park Golf Course Master Plan
- Franklin Park Splash Pad shade structures
- Jennings Center kitchen improvements (cabinets and countertops)
- Lakeside Park lighting for tennis, pickleball and basketball courts
- McMillen Park Community Center reception improvements
- McMillen Park Pool House exterior painting
- McMillen Park Tennis Courts resurfacing
- Park System Comprehensive Plan
- Paving improvements at Foster Park, Salomon Farm Park and Buckner Park
- Salomon Farm Park Heritage Barn siding improvements and painting
- Salomon Farm Park restroom building winterization
- Sheldon Drive new playground equipment
- Shoaff Park Golf Course flooring improvements
- Weisser Park Youth Center signage
The City of Fort Wayne says it will continue to invest in its local parks and have invested around $3 million for 2023. For more information on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation 2023 projects, visit their official website.
