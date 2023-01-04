Fort Wayne City Council taps Glynn Hines (D) for council president

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday evening appointed Councilman Glynn Hines (D-At-Large) as the council’s president.

The Democrat has served on the city council for 24 years—first elected in 1999.

During the council’s Tuesday meeting, Hines’ nomination for president was approved with seven votes, with Paul Ensley (R-1st District) and Russ Jehl (R-2nd District) abstaining. They also selected Tom Freistroffer (R-At-Large) as the 2023 vice president.

Hines was appointed the council’s vice president for the 2022 session and serves as City Council chair on the board’s City Utilities Committee. He also currently serves on on the board of Citilink Public Transportation, the Fort Wayne Commission for the Social Status of African-American Males, the Fatherhood Back-to-School Initiative, and the Summer Music Celebration at McMillen Park.

According to the city’s website, Hines also sponsored the creation of the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission that worked to bring public art into area neighborhoods.

