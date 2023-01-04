Fort Wayne City Council taps Glynn Hines (D) for council president

City Councilman Glynn A. Hines (D - At-Large) has been appointed council president.
City Councilman Glynn A. Hines (D - At-Large) has been appointed council president.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne City Council Tuesday evening appointed Councilman Glynn Hines (D-At-Large) as the council’s president.

The Democrat has served on the city council for 24 years—first elected in 1999.

During the council’s Tuesday meeting, Hines’ nomination for president was approved with seven votes, with Paul Ensley (R-1st District) and Russ Jehl (R-2nd District) abstaining. They also selected Tom Freistroffer (R-At-Large) as the 2023 vice president.

Hines was appointed the council’s vice president for the 2022 session and serves as City Council chair on the board’s City Utilities Committee. He also currently serves on on the board of Citilink Public Transportation, the Fort Wayne Commission for the Social Status of African-American Males, the Fatherhood Back-to-School Initiative, and the Summer Music Celebration at McMillen Park.

According to the city’s website, Hines also sponsored the creation of the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission that worked to bring public art into area neighborhoods.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger pulled over twice in Indiana
Allen Co. Coroner’s Office identifies victim in early morning NYD crash
Buffalo Bills players Siran Neal (33) and Nyheim Hines react after teammate Damar Hamlin...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Police arrested 31-year-old Rashun Carter (left), 23-year-old Swanyea Taylor (middle), and...
Three arrested in Tuesday evening shooting; victim identified
Cleveland mom claims 1-month-old son’s father left him covered in bruises
1-month-old’s father left son covered in bruises, Ohio mom says

Latest News

Councilman Geoff Paddock
City Councilman Geoff Paddock announces re-election bid
President Biden set to visit Kentucky alongside Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell
A picture of Jerry Hirsch, who was shot and killed by his wife Connie Hirsch on May 9th, 2010.
Victim’s family questions commutation of father’s killer
Indiana blocks Chinese-owned app TikTok from state devices