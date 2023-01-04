First Narcan vending machine installed in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - You hear talk of the opioid epidemic frequently.

Now, we’re talking about a resource.

Whether you’re a drug user or not, advocates say everyone should carry naloxone, commonly referred to as the brand-name Narcan, with them.

The vending machine is located outside Parkview Hospital’s Randallia location, by the ER.

It’s free to get a dose, and the group behind the vending machine says everyone should.

“People are overdosing in public places all the time. The former Surgeon General Jerome Adams is quoted as saying you’re more likely in this climate to administer naloxone than you are to do CPR. And we all were told we need to know how to do CPR, because we’re maybe going to come across someone who needs it. That’s the same instance here,” said Justin Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Overdose Lifeline.

You can use Overdose Lifeline’s website to find the closest place to get a free dose of Naran.

They’ll also send you fentanyl test strips and teach you how to administer Narcan.

