City Councilman Geoff Paddock announces re-election bid

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock (D - 5th District) announced Wednesday morning that he is vying for a fourth term.

Paddock was first elected to the council in 2011 after serving four years on the Board of Trustees of the Fort Wayne Community Schools.

During his time on the council, Paddock backed projects like the conversion of the former General Electric campus in his district into Electric Works. The first public portion of the Electric Works project opened in November with the Union Street Market.

In the summer of 2022, Paddock also brought forth a proposal to take advantage of billions of dollars available for the advancement of high-speed rail in Fort Wayne. The system would stretch through much of northeast Indiana between Chicago and Columbus with Fort Wayne being one of the stops in between. His resolution requesting use of those federal funds passed in August.

On Tuesday, Paddock was appointed co-chairman of the Finance Committee by Council President Glynn Hines. He says he will play a major role in the enactment of the 2024 city budget in his new position.

Paddock has also served as the Executive Director of the Headwaters Park Flood Control Project since 1993.

“This is an exciting time for our city. I want to continue my work on City Council to build on the momentum we are experiencing. It is also important to work each year to craft a budget that meets our needs but also provides efficient services to the taxpayers of Fort Wayne. I have a good record in this area and want to continue to be a voice for fiscal responsibility in another term on City Council”.

