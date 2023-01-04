Bluffton police searching for missing woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Bluffton Police Department says they are looking for help locating a 48-year-old woman who was last seen over the weekend.

The department says Celeste Cuthbert, 48, was last seen in Bluffton on foot on Sunday, Jan. 1. She is described as being 5′05″ and is about 147 pounds.

Cuthbert is believed to be in danger and may need medical attention, police say.

They ask anyone who has information that might help locate her to please call the Bluffton Police Department at (260) 824-3320.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.