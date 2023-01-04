ANSWERING THE CALL: A shortage of volunteer firefighters in Wells County is causing some problems

21Alive News at 5
By Emilia Miles
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A shortage of volunteer firefighters in Wells County is causing some problems for people who live there. Problems you may not think of.

If you travel south of Fort Wayne, in Wells County, you’ll find a small volunteer fire department, the Uniondale Fire Department. Tonight they are sending out a call for help.

>

Jason Borne, a volunteer firefighter there says his department has ten active-duty volunteer firefighters, but he says they need 20 to be fully operational. Borne explained to me what the ISO Audit can affect. The ISO Audit is a standard state procedure the fire department has to abide by. It mandates the number of personnel, type of equipment, and more.

With that being said, how can you sign up? There are two options. You can either take a 6-month course, around two classes a week, with some on Saturdays. This course gives you the same certification as a full-time firefighter. The second is a quicker option.

“They just actually recently rolled out an emergency response support certification and that is a much briefer 30-hour certification that you can get so that you can perform duties on the fire scene that is outside of the hazardous area.”

Jason Borne, Uniondale Fire Department

This includes the firefighters who run the pumps and drive the tankers. In the future, officials will then train you further, to keep you up to date with your skill set.

If you would like to receive more information about how to get involved with the Uniondale Fire Department, you can reach out to them directly at (260)312-3399 or by email at UniondaleVFD@yahoo.com

