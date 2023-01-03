TOO CUTE: Cat Café spotlights adorable adoptable

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne’s only Cat Café is starting off the new year with an adoptable cat who has stolen the hearts of hundreds online.

The Black Forest Cat Café opened in June of 2022. The café is partnered with Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control (FWACC), the largest open-access shelter in northeast Indiana. The café offers coffee sourced from Old Crown, with a separate cat room for those looking to spend time with adoptable cats from FWACC.

On Monday, FWACC made a Facebook post to spotlight an incredible furry feline that’s available for adoption now at the café. They say 8-year-old Gregor is a Persian with an amazing perk--an adorable tongue that’s always sticking out.

21Alive stopped by the café Tuesday morning to meet the gorgeous Gregor, and shelter officials tell us he will need a home just as special as him.

Staff there tell us he loves cuddles and doesn’t mind being handled. However, they say if you are considering adopting him, know that he will need a quiet environment without kids or dogs.

“Some Persians have a little protrusion of the tongue. It could be he was born that way or is just missing the teeth that would hold the tongue in. Since he’s been here, I don’t really see him grooming himself much. So, our staff has been spending about 20 minutes a day cleaning his eyes and his nose. When he eats, we give him soft food, and he’s got a mask of pate around his cute little face. So he’s going to require that daily to keep his eyes clean and free of infection,” Julie Pressler said.

For more information on the café at 4716 Coldwater Road and to reserve a time to meet Gregor (and maybe adopt him!), visit their website.

