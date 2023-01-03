Thousands without power in Decatur area following damage to substation

DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) officials tell 21Alive that thousands of customers are without power Tuesday afternoon following an issue at a substation outside of Fort Wayne.

Officials say the outage happened around 10:40 a.m., affecting about 4,800 customers. They say a substation between Fort Wayne and New Haven was damaged, probably from a squirrel.

I&M’s outage map Tuesday morning showed about 3,000 people are without power in the Decatur area, about 786 in Hoagland, and roughly 283 near Poe. Power has been restored to about half of those customers, officials say.

Crews are working now to repair the issue, but officials say there is no word yet on when power will return. You can keep track of the outage statuses here.

This story will be updates as more information becomes available.

