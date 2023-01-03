ISP Officer helping driver leads to heroin discovery, arrest

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police say a woman was arrested after they discovered heroin while helping with a medical emergency.

Police say the incident happened on New Year’s Day around 4:30 p.m. A trooper stopped to help someone pulled over on the side of the road near S. R. 67 outside of Daleville. They say the trooper saw a woman in the passenger seat needed medical assistance, and called for an ambulance.

State police officials say that when the one woman passenger was taken by an EMS, troopers searched a second passenger, Amber Swindle. Police say they realized Swindle had an active warrant for possession of paraphernalia, which lead to a search of the vehicle.

Officials say troopers found heroin, syringes and other paraphernalia inside the vehicle during the search and Swindle was arrested. She is being held on several charges including possession of a narcotic and possession of a controlled substance.

Indiana State Police officials say they are still investigating this incident.

