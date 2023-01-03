ISP Officer helping driver leads to heroin discovery, arrest

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police say a woman was arrested after they discovered heroin while helping with a medical emergency.

Police say the incident happened on New Year’s Day around 4:30 p.m. A trooper stopped to help someone pulled over on the side of the road near S. R. 67 outside of Daleville. They say the trooper saw a woman in the passenger seat needed medical assistance, and called for an ambulance.

State police officials say that when the one woman passenger was taken by an EMS, troopers searched a second passenger, Amber Swindle. Police say they realized Swindle had an active warrant for possession of paraphernalia, which lead to a search of the vehicle.

Officials say troopers found heroin, syringes and other paraphernalia inside the vehicle during the search and Swindle was arrested. She is being held on several charges including possession of a narcotic and possession of a controlled substance.

Indiana State Police officials say they are still investigating this incident.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Neal is charged with murder and burglary.
Crime Stoppers tip leads to arrest in 2017 double homicide
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
Buffalo Bills players Siran Neal (33) and Nyheim Hines react after teammate Damar Hamlin...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
A man allegedly killed Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky, Ohio,...
Dollar store worker killed with machete, police say
Deadly car crash in Brusly
Officer charged after 2 teens killed during police chase

Latest News

Allen Co. Coroner’s Office identifies victim in early morning NYD crash
8-year-old Gregor is up for adoption now at the Black Forest Cat Café
TOO CUTE: Cat Café spotlights adorable adoptable
I&M’s outage map Tuesday morning showed about 3,000 people are without power in the Decatur...
Thousands without power in Decatur area following damage to substation
(File)
Indianapolis police: Motorist fleeing officers crashes, dies