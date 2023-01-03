HOUSING MARKET: Local experts weigh in on housing prices for 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new year brings questions about the economy and your money. Will the FED raise interest rates again this year? If so, what does that mean if you’re looking for a home?

With inflation at a historic high, is it the year to buy a home?

Rachel Blakeman is the Community Research Institute Director at Purdue Fort Wayne. She says although buyers have more options to choose from, home prices remain high and soaring borrowing costs have caused monthly payments to increase significantly.

“Is the housing market going to soften, yes. But we are going to go from white hot to red hot. So I don’t anticipate you are going to see a huge number of houses coming onto the market because remember if you bought a house a year ago on a 3-3.5% interest rate, you have no incentive to sell. The housing market is individualized to a particular property, to a particular neighborhood. So you may want to live on 5 acres of land and have a horse barn, but there aren’t many choices for that. So you might be willing to pay a premium. If you are looking for a four bedroom two story on a culdesac, in a particular school district, you actually have a few more choices.”

But which is better? To build or to buy?

Andrew Micah is a realtor for Liberty Group Realty. His advice to first-time homebuyers is to get a home filled with your needs more than your wants. He says paying for more square footage rather than a specific countertop type or building higher ceilings than having a state-of-the-art stove will go a long way when you are ready to sell.

“Your first house, in most cases, is not your forever home. On average, most people buy 2 to 3 houses in their lifetime. So don’t go into it with that perspective and you won’t be let down if you will. Use it as an investment. It’s something to put you in that position to get what you want in the next couple of years. If it makes sense, as far as can you afford to buy now. Buy now. You are going to save more than renting. At least with a mortgage, you’re getting equity. You’re getting a portion of that payment going towards that loan which is your equity.”

If you are looking to buy or build, there are multiple resources that can help. USDA loans are mortgages backed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of its rural development guaranteed housing loan program. USDA offers financing with no down payment, reduced mortgage insurance, and below-market mortgage rates.

