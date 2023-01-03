Fox Island County Park to hold “weed wrangle” events this winter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fox Island County Park announces weekly weed wrangling events throughout the rest of the winter season.

Park officials these events are being held to eliminate all invasive shrub and greenery from the park and to treat stumps with herbicide.

Event organizers say that the weed wrangling events will start on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and will be held every Wednesday and Thursday through the end February. Park personnel say they want to remind the people that Fox Island is closed to the general public due to lingering storm damage.

They also say they need plenty of volunteers, and if anyone is interested, to call Park Manager Natalie Haley at (260) 574-3348. Volunteer times, according to officials, run from 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Officials also say they are accepting donations of loppers and herbicide if people cannot physically volunteer.

For more information of the weed wrangling events, visit the Allen County Park’s official website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.