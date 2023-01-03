Community honors legacy of trailblazing drag queen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Charles “Tula” Miller made history when he opened the first gay bar in Fort Wayne back in 1971.

Miller’s bravery and commitment to helping the LGBTQIA+ community in Fort Wayne is a legacy that won’t be forgotten. 21Alive spoke with drag queen Della Licious, who said Miller sadly passed away Monday at 83.

Della says when Miller opened Tulisa’s, the area’s first openly gay bar in the 70′s, he set a precedent to let people be their authentic selves. Even though the bar was regularly subjected to raids by police and ATF, Della says Miller took the time to have conversations with the officers to help foster an understanding and maintain the beloved safe space.

“There was not a lot of respect for the LGBTQIA+ community, and that was incredibly important, even at the onset of Charles’ career—just to make it a safe space so people could just be themselves, which is something that people couldn’t be,” Della says.

Tula (Charles Miller) and Della Licious (Branden Blaettner) (Provided)

Not only did Miller bring Tulisa’s to life, he was an avid philanthropist, organizing After Dark Nightclub’s Annual AIDS Benefit that just hit its 31st event in 2022. Della says Miller, who was lovingly known as the Grand Empress of Fort Wayne, worked hard to educate the community about HIV awareness.

“As sad as I am that he passed, he also lived such an incredible life. 83 years on this earth making changes and breaking barriers that had never been seen before in Fort Wayne. Doing things that one person shouldn’t be able to do, yet he was still able to do it. And as much as it’s sad that he is gone, I am so grateful that he lived.”

Della says to give back to a man who gave his all to the community, a celebration of life fundraiser is planned for Saturday, Jan. 14, at 9 p.m. at After Dark. All funds raised will be used to cover Miller’s funeral expenses, and any additional funds will be donated to the many causes Miller was passionate about.

Della says anyone who would like to make a donation but can’t make it to the Jan. 14 benefit can send donations the following ways: CashApp to $DellaLiciousFW, PayPal to @DellaLiciousFW, or Venmo to @DellaLicious.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.