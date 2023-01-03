Allen Co. Coroner’s Office identifies victim in early morning NYD crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a early morning New Year’s Day crash.

The coroner has named 23-year-old Keishon Edwards of Fort Wayne as the victim in the early Sunday morning crash.

The statement released by the coroner’s office says that the crash happened around 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive, directly north of Downtown Fort Wayne. Officials say when first responders arrived to the scene of the crash, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The driver was declared dead at the scene. The office says both the cause and manner of death are still pending.

The Fort Wayne Police Department, along with the Allen County Coroner’s Office, say they are still investigating the crash.

