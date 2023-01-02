Four with minor injuries in DeKalb County crash Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the scene of a crash Saturday evening.

Officials say the crash happened on I-69 near mile marker 332. They also say the crash involved an Auburn woman driving a 1994 GMC vehicle and an Edgerton, OH. woman driving a 2017 Chevy Traverse.

Authorities say the Auburn woman’s car slid on the wet road and rear-ended the Chevy Traverse. Police say the woman driving the Traverse had two children inside the car at the time of the accident.

The department says that an EMS crew was called to the scene and transported all four people involved to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. Police say the Chevy Traverse was damaged, and the GMC vehicle was totaled.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.