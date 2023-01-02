Fort Wayne hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As we welcome in 2023, some local families are celebrating an extra special addition.

Dupont Hospital

Dupont Hospital says the first baby of the new year was born shortly after midnight struck. Addison Jo was born at 12:20 am on January 1, 2023 to parents Allison and Jason. Addison comes into the world weighing 7 lbs, 12 oz.

Addison Jo was born at 12:20 am on 1/1/23. (Lutheran Health Network)

Parkview Health

Parkview Health announced the first baby born at their Allen County hospital was a little girl. Leilani Rue was born at 11:15 am on January 1, weighing 6 lbs, 11 oz.

Leilani Rue was born at 11:15 am on 1/1/23. (Parkview Health)

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.