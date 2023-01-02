Fort Wayne hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

Fort Wayne hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
Fort Wayne hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023(Lutheran Health, Parkview Health)
By Liz Braden
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As we welcome in 2023, some local families are celebrating an extra special addition.

Dupont Hospital

Dupont Hospital says the first baby of the new year was born shortly after midnight struck. Addison Jo was born at 12:20 am on January 1, 2023 to parents Allison and Jason. Addison comes into the world weighing 7 lbs, 12 oz.

Addison Jo was born at 12:20 am on 1/1/23.
Addison Jo was born at 12:20 am on 1/1/23.(Lutheran Health Network)

Parkview Health

Parkview Health announced the first baby born at their Allen County hospital was a little girl. Leilani Rue was born at 11:15 am on January 1, weighing 6 lbs, 11 oz.

Leilani Rue was born at 11:15 am on 1/1/23.
Leilani Rue was born at 11:15 am on 1/1/23.(Parkview Health)

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime (GFX)
1 dead after crash just hours after 2023 begins
Authorities in Michigan say a 13-year-old girl died in a snowmobile crash on New Year's Eve.
Police: 13-year-old dies in snowmobile crash on New Year’s Eve
Dense fog will stick with us this morning as we try to shake it off by noon, expect very low...
Unseasonably mild trend before another cold break
A woman in West Virginia says her lost wallet has been returned nearly 55 years later.
Woman has lost wallet from high school dance returned nearly 55 years later
Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on New Year’s Day

Latest News

New York Giants' Daniel Jones (8) runs for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL...
Giants rout Colts, reach playoffs for 1st time since 2016
A man is accused of murdering a Dollar Tree employee with a machete inside an Upper Sandusky,...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete inside store, police say
Crime (GFX)
1 dead after crash just hours after 2023 begins
Brenda Lee Robinson was the first woman of color to become the Executive Director of the Old...
Remembering Brenda Lee Robinson: A Fort Wayne Trailblazer