A DIVINE DIFFERENCE: Mother and youth center hoping to curb teen gun violence

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - For Latoya Moore, New Years Eve is a night of remembering her son who lost his life to gun violence far too soon.

Four years ago, 16-year-old Marlon Davis Jr. was in the passenger seat of a car driving along Lafayette Street when someone began shooting at the car.

“The car was shot 12 times,” Moore said. “He basically jumped in front of his girlfriend, the bullet when through his back and out his lungs.”

Police say his girlfriend immediately took him to the hospital where he later died. Police still don’t have a suspect.

“The doctor said, he didn’t make it. I said didn’t make what? I was stunned,” she said. “Someone out here is not held accountable.”

Each year on the anniversary, Moore honors her son’s life. This year, she says it’s bigger than that. That brings us to a place called the City Life Center located on Calhoun Street. Moore says Marlon began going to the center after he got in a fight.

“This was a place that when I dropped him off I knew he was safe,” she said. “There’s a certain place where there’s a gap, sometimes we focus on our very young kids, and we forget about our middle school and high schoolers and they get lost.”

Marlon went to the City Life Center to play basketball, get tutoring, make friends and most importantly, learn respect.

“A lot of kids don’t even trust their own families, but when they get here they trust you guys,” Moore said. “They know, when they hit this door, all that behavior goes out the door. "

Displayed on the wall behind Moore, a list of the homicides happening in Fort Wayne since 2013. On that list, 29 were under the age of 18. Moore says she wants that number to go down and she believes the mentors at City Life can help.

“Crime is all around and this place saves lives,” Moore said. “This area has a lot of stigma and statistics, this place will help you and your children get past those numbers and beyond what they think you can do.”

She says, while she lost her son to that violence in our community she believes he was on his way to getting a second chance.

“Seeing that representation of Black men pour into other Black men was so important to him,” Moore said. “This place holds a special place. It stops a lot of shootings that happen. It stops a lot of fights after school.”

At the City Life Center, there are a number of mentors hoping to inspire teens like Marlon. Including, City Life’s Character and Skills Basketball Director Ephraim Scott Smiley III. He’s also a director of the middle school programs at the center.

“Living on the southeast side, you’re going to have to live through some adversity,” Smiley said. “I remember going to sleep wondering if someone was going to break into my house, wondering how many sirens I might hear.”

Smiley says a lot of kids on the southeast side of Fort Wayne dream of shooting hoops for the NBA, but he says they have the face the reality that going pro is the exception rather than the rule.

“When basketball is over, too many kids think life is over,” Smiley said. “We give kids an opportunity to become the best player while also introducing them to new avenues. If you just think your basketball skills are going to open every opportunity you’re setting yourself up for failure.”

He says the key to saving young people from the violence is giving them a mentor and reminding them they matter. Smiley says he’s proof it’s possible.

“Look at me, I’m a kid who got D’s and F’s in school, was voted least likely to succeed, and now there’s a mural of me at the Starbucks on Fairfield,” Smiley said.

The mural Smiley is referencing is a part of the “Faces of The Fort” project featuring people making a difference in Fort Wayne.

Marlon’s mother, Moore, says she knows the people a the City Life Center are making a difference. For the anniversary of her son’s passing, Smiley and other leaders hosted a basketball tournament.

“When I think about Marlon, this is home, and Andy and the other young men lost. This was home,” Moore said. “This is a place kids will look back on after they graduate and will say man we did that there.”

It happened on Friday and was called the MAD DASH Basketball Tournament, which stands for Making A Divine Difference Amongst Societal History. Moore says she wanted it to be more than just honoring her son, she wanted to honor the lives of the other young people who lost their lives far too soon.

“This tournament is to remember Marlon, but there’s so many Marlons left,” Moore said. “We just need to remember, if we come together to fight it all, we can conquer all.”

For more information about the City Life Center, click here.

