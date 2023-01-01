1 dead after crash just hours after 2023 begins

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One person is dead after an early morning crash in Fort Wayne to begin 2023.

Officers with FWPD were called to the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive around 3:00 on reports of an accident with a car on fire.

When they got there, they say they found the car engulfed in flames. Investigators say the victim was a male and they believe his car hit an unoccupied parked vehicle and then caught fire. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call FWPD or Crime Stoppers.

