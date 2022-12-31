Remembering Brenda Lee Robinson: A Fort Wayne Trailblazer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Brenda Lee Robinson made history after she became the first woman of color to hold the title of Executive Director of the Old Fort YMCA.

Robinson was a community activist and her impact on the African American Community was significant.

She died on Dec. 21 after battling complications as a result of a stroke. She was laid to rest on Dec. 29.

Now, the people who knew her best are remembering her for her “no nonsense” approach and her “get-it-right” attitude.

