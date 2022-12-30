Statewide vehicle pursuit law takes effect in Indiana on New Year’s Day

(KYTV)
By Carli Luca
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:17 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - A law that will impact police departments across Indiana goes into effect on Sunday.

The statewide policy starting Jan. 1 creates minimum standards for how police can pursue suspects.

The policy states a pursuit should not begin or be continued if the need for immediate apprehension is very low and the risk to public safety is high. It also outlines what police officers are required to consider before engaging in a vehicle pursuit:

  • The violation the person is known to have committed, is wanted for or suspected of
  • Imminent danger to the public based on the totality of the circumstances
  • Time of day
  • Officer’s familiarity with the surroundings and population density
  • Potential danger if the offender is not apprehended immediately
  • Positive identification of the driver
  • Other considerations, including but not limited to: vehicle and pedestrian traffic conditions; road conditions, visibility, terrain; speed and capability of the pursued vehicle; and limitations of emergency equipment and vehicles.

You can read the new law in its entirety here: Minimum Standards for Vehicle Pursuits

In South Bend, the police department should not have to make changes in how they operate. South Bend Police already has a vehicle pursuit policy in place that is in line with the new statewide legislation.

You can find that policy here: SBPD Vehicle Pursuits Policy

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime (GFX)
1 dead after crash just hours after 2023 begins
In Indiana, personalized plates can have only numbers and letters—no special characters.
LIST: Indiana BMV rejects 700+ personalized plate requests this year
Emily Tudor
Fort Wayne mother charged in child’s death enters guilty plea
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate
Brenda Lee Robinson was the first woman of color to become the Executive Director of the Old...
Remembering Brenda Lee Robinson: A Fort Wayne Trailblazer

Latest News

Crime (GFX)
1 dead after crash just hours after 2023 begins
Brenda Lee Robinson was the first woman of color to become the Executive Director of the Old...
Remembering Brenda Lee Robinson: A Fort Wayne Trailblazer
Indiana releases state’s annual high school graduation rate
Coliseum Traffic
21Alive NYE Coliseum Traffic 12302022
REPORT: Allen County ranks highest in 2021 child abuse, neglect deaths