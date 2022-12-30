State police: 2 deputies, truck driver hurt in crash

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — Two sheriff’s deputies in eastern Indiana have been injured after their vehicle struck a semi-trailer as they responded to a request for help by another police agency.

The Henry County sheriff’s office SUV had the right of way about 8 p.m. Thursday at State Road 3 and Interstate 70 near New Castle when the truck pulled into the intersection, state troopers said Friday in a release.

State police said the sheriff’s SUV emergency lights and siren were activated at the time it struck the semi-trailer.

The deputies and the driver of the semi-trailer were taken to hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The truck driver was ticketed for failing to yield the right of way.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

