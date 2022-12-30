REPORT: Allen County ranks highest in 2021 child abuse, neglect deaths

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube | Pixabay)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Child Services released its 2021 fatality report, finding 60 Hoosier children died of abuse and neglect last year.

The department says it investigated a total of 271 child deaths for 2021. Data shows Allen County had the highest number of abuse and neglect deaths than any other Indiana county, with 11 deaths reported.

The Indiana DCS report shows a breakdown of abuse and neglect deaths by county.
The Indiana DCS report shows a breakdown of abuse and neglect deaths by county.(Indiana DCS)

21Alive closely followed many of these fatal child abuse investigations last year, including the case of 9-year-old Elijah Thomas Ross who was fatally beaten by his stepmother.

“The death of any child is a great loss for the families and communities,” DCS Director Terry Stigdon said. “We need to be able to learn from this report and make meaningful and lasting change to increase awareness of the risk factors that lead to these tragedies.”

The department says improper sleeping arrangements, like co-sleeping, remain a leading contributor to these deaths. Other common risk factors listed in the report were substance abuse, failure to supervise a child (especially near a body of water) and driving while intoxicated. You can view the full report here.

DCS is legally required to review all child fatalities that fit under the following circumstances:

  • For children under 3 years of age: the death is sudden, unexpected or unexplained, or involves allegations of abuse and neglect.
  • For children age 3 or older: the death involves allegations of abuse or neglect.

In Fort Wayne, Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) offers prevention and intervention services to help families in need. You can visit their website here.

To report child abuse or neglect, contact the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at (800) 800-5556.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Remembering Brenda Lee Robinson: A Fort Wayne Trailblazer

Updated: moments ago
|
By Angelica Pickens
Robinson made history after she became the first woman of color to hold the title of Executive Director of the Old Fort YMCA.

News

21Alive NYE Coliseum Traffic 12302022

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Heavy traffic near Coliseum could slow your New Years Eve plans

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Caleb Saylor
Events at the Coliseum on NYE will create traffic slow downs

News

Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve privacy suit

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Google will pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state’s lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced.

Latest News

Crime

Fort Wayne mother charged in child’s death enters guilty plea

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Ana Ehinger
38-year-old Emily Tudor of Fort Wayne has entered a guilty plea agreement in connection with the death of her child in the summer of 2021.

Community

Blue Jacket, Inc. aims to give a second chance to disadvantaged FW locals

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Tall Rabbit Coffee Shop just opened in Fort Wayne earlier this month, and they say they are hiring people within the Blue Jacket organization.

News

2022 gas prices in the rearview mirror

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Ana Ehinger
The year 2022 began and ends with a $3 national average, but the months in between were filled with record-breaking high prices.

News

State police: 2 deputies, truck driver hurt in crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Two sheriff’s deputies in eastern Indiana have been injured after their vehicle struck a semi-trailer as they responded to a request for help by another police agency.

News

One seriously injured in Ludwig Road crash Thursday evening

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officials say they were called to the scene of a crash Thursday evening.

News

21Alive bids farewell to meteorologist Nikki Pietrus

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
A bittersweet morning at 21Alive on Friday as the team says a final goodbye to meteorologist Nikki Pietrus.