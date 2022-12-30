REPORT: Allen County ranks highest in 2021 child abuse, neglect deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Child Services released its 2021 fatality report, finding 60 Hoosier children died of abuse and neglect last year.

The department says it investigated a total of 271 child deaths for 2021. Data shows Allen County had the highest number of abuse and neglect deaths than any other Indiana county, with 11 deaths reported.

The Indiana DCS report shows a breakdown of abuse and neglect deaths by county. (Indiana DCS)

21Alive closely followed many of these fatal child abuse investigations last year, including the case of 9-year-old Elijah Thomas Ross who was fatally beaten by his stepmother.

“The death of any child is a great loss for the families and communities,” DCS Director Terry Stigdon said. “We need to be able to learn from this report and make meaningful and lasting change to increase awareness of the risk factors that lead to these tragedies.”

The department says improper sleeping arrangements, like co-sleeping, remain a leading contributor to these deaths. Other common risk factors listed in the report were substance abuse, failure to supervise a child (especially near a body of water) and driving while intoxicated. You can view the full report here.

DCS is legally required to review all child fatalities that fit under the following circumstances:

For children under 3 years of age: the death is sudden, unexpected or unexplained, or involves allegations of abuse and neglect.

For children age 3 or older: the death involves allegations of abuse or neglect.

In Fort Wayne, Stop Child Abuse and Neglect (SCAN) offers prevention and intervention services to help families in need. You can visit their website here.

To report child abuse or neglect, contact the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at (800) 800-5556.

