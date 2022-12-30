One seriously injured in Ludwig Road crash Thursday evening

(Source: MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officials say they were called to the scene of a crash Thursday evening.

Officials say the crash happened in the 2200 block of Ludwig Road a little before 8 p.m. on Dec. 29. The driver that crashed, according to police, was driving westbound on Ludwig Road when he crashed into a vehicle that was disabled on the side of the road.

The department says three men were pushing the disabled vehicle west along the side of the road from the rear, and one was pushing by the driver’s side. They also say the vehicle being pushed had no lights on, and that it was dark outside at the time of the crash.

According to police, the westbound driver crashed into the back of the disabled car and one of the men pushing the car. Police also say the driver said they saw neither the disabled car nor the men pushing the car right before the crash.

Police say the FWPD and FWPD F.A.C.T. team was also called to the scene along with EMT. They say they found one of the four men lying near the side of the road.

The police department says the one man struck by the westbound driver was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are still investigating the crash, but believe neither speeding nor alcohol factors in the accident.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's going to take more effort to get a free beverage at Starbucks.
Starbucks altering rewards program
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Travelers at Fort Wayne International Airport say last few days have been chaos
Travelers at Fort Wayne International Airport say last few days have been chaos
In Indiana, personalized plates can have only numbers and letters—no special characters.
LIST: Indiana BMV rejects 700+ personalized plate requests this year

Latest News

Emily Tudor
Fort Wayne mother charged in child’s death enters guilty plea
The Tall Rabbit Coffee Shop just opened in Fort Wayne earlier this month, and they say they are...
Blue Jacket, Inc. aims to give a second chance to disadvantaged FW locals
Gas prices
2022 gas prices in the rearview mirror
State police: 2 deputies, truck driver hurt in crash