One seriously injured in Ludwig Road crash Thursday evening

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officials say they were called to the scene of a crash Thursday evening.

Officials say the crash happened in the 2200 block of Ludwig Road a little before 8 p.m. on Dec. 29. The driver that crashed, according to police, was driving westbound on Ludwig Road when he crashed into a vehicle that was disabled on the side of the road.

The department says three men were pushing the disabled vehicle west along the side of the road from the rear, and one was pushing by the driver’s side. They also say the vehicle being pushed had no lights on, and that it was dark outside at the time of the crash.

According to police, the westbound driver crashed into the back of the disabled car and one of the men pushing the car. Police also say the driver said they saw neither the disabled car nor the men pushing the car right before the crash.

Police say the FWPD and FWPD F.A.C.T. team was also called to the scene along with EMT. They say they found one of the four men lying near the side of the road.

The police department says the one man struck by the westbound driver was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says they are still investigating the crash, but believe neither speeding nor alcohol factors in the accident.

