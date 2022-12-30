Indiana releases state’s annual high school graduation rate
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Education released the 2022 high school graduation rate among Hoosiers.
The department data reveals more than 86 percent of the class of 2022 received their degrees among high schoolers, with graduation rates increasing for Black, Hispanic, and English Learners and special education students.
Statewide, graduation rates increased for:
- Black students – from 77.05 percent in 2021 to 77.52 percent in 2022
- Hispanic students – from 82.66 percent in 2021 to 83.86 percent in 2022
- English Learners – from 82.80 percent in 2021 to 85.60 percent in 2022
- Special education students – from 74.52 percent in 2021 to 76.39 percent in 2022
- Students receiving free and reduced-price meals – from 82.84 percent in 2021 to 83.74 percent in 2022
Indiana’s high school graduation rate is more than one percentage point higher than the federal graduation rate for high school students this year.
Congratulations to the class of 2022!
