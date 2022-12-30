Here are some options to get home safe on New Year’s Eve

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Some of you may remember “Holiday Cab”, a program providing free rides home to impaired drivers during the holiday season.

Since 2019, “Holiday Cab” hasn’t been in service here in 21Country. I sat down with Ross Bumgardner, president and CEO of A-1 Limo, to talk about options for getting home during this weekend.

“If you even think you’re impaired, you probably are,” Bumgardner said.

Bumgardner was part of the coordination of “Holiday Cab”, along with the city and Fort Wayne Police Department. The program was available for 32 years up until 2020, when it all ended because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With COVID, you know, it was very unpopular to be riding around in crowds with other people,” Bumgardner said. “It pretty much did away the Holiday Cab, at least temporarily.”

Even though COVID-19 restrictions have calmed, it’s still impacting the return of the “Holiday Cab” service.

Bumgardner says he even tried to get the program to return this year, but he had no luck.

“I think it’s just a bit too early,” Bumgardner said. “There’s still some COVID scares out there. I think as ‘23, we get out of this, hopefully get out of this environment, we’ll get it kickstarted again.”

“Holiday Cab” may not be an option for getting home this year, but there are other options out there. One of which includes Bumgardner’s company, A-1 Limo, which he says is available 24/7.

You can contact them by calling their number, 260-426-8555, or visiting their website.

“We’re still at full operation,” Bumgardner said. “We will have a full staff of drivers.”

Even though “Holiday Cab” hasn’t been around the last few years, Bumgardner is still hopeful the program will return. He says it played a part in keeping people safe.

“To be able to help the community to know that there won’t be any sort of incidents this time of year was important to our company,” Bumgardner said. “As a company, we would do several hundred fares and get those people home safely.”

I also spoke on the phone with a representative from AAA, who said other options include calling an Uber or Lyft, calling TOW-2-GO at 855-286-9246 or having a designated driver.

