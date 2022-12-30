Heavy traffic near Coliseum could slow your New Years Eve plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - Thousands of hockey fans flock to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum every time there’s a Komets game, but combine that with the Rumble in Fort Wayne racing event that brings people from across the Great Lakes and New Years Eve, traffic around the Coliseum on Saturday is something you’ll want to prepare for.

“We’ve been gearing up for it for a while. We’ve been watching ticket sales for everything,” says Melanie Carney, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Coliseum.

Ticket sales will keep happening until start time for the New Years Eve events at the Coliseum.

The Rumble in Fort Wayne race, featuring Nascar legend Tony Stewart, will bring more than 2,000 people to the expo center at the Coliseum.

As of Friday, over 8,000 people are expected to see the Komets take on the Indy Fuel, and staff are hoping for a sell-out crowd of 13,000 people at the game.

So, Coliseum officials are warning that thousands of cars will be driving near the venue, adding to the normal traffic flow of people heading out to celebrate the start of 2023.

Carney says of the events, “It will obviously impact traffic, hopefully in a positive way. The purpose of getting the word out was so people can take their time, plan for the travel and get here in a healthy and safe way.”

On New Years Eve of 2021, Fort Wayne Police logs show officers responded to two traffic accidents near the Coliseum during the event times, which could further impact traffic speeds.

Carney says the Coliseum security staff works with surrounding police agencies to help with traffic off of Coliseum property, and she hopes to get everyone to their events as smoothly as possible.

“It starts from the time it gets on the lot, so having the appropriate staffing as far as parking goes, process people into the lots,” Carney explains. “Then being able to get them through the doors and get them through security, metal detectors and then as well as the ticket scanners. We’ve got staffing for everything in the appropriate places.”{}

So, while safety and efficiency are what they’re planning for, traffic will likely play more of a role in your NYE activities

If you plan to go to the Coliseum, give yourself time and pack your patience, but Coliseum officials says avoid traveling in the area around the venue Saturday night if you can.

