Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve privacy suit

(WHSV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Google will pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state’s lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced.

Rokita filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorney generals stalled, he said. Those states agreed to a $391.5 million settlement with the company in November.

As a result of the separate lawsuit, Indiana received about twice as much money as it would have under the deal with the 40 states in the coalition, Rokita said in his announcement Thursday.

“This settlement is another manifestation of our steadfast commitment to protect Hoosiers from Big Tech’s intrusive schemes,” Rokita said.

States began investigating after a 2018 Associated Press story that found that Google continued to track people’s location data even after they opted out of such tracking by disabling a feature the company called “location history.”

Google did not admit to any wrongdoing as part of the deal with Indiana. An email seeking comment was sent Friday to Google’s press office.

Indiana’s lawsuit alleged Google uses location data to build detailed user profiles and target ads. It alleged that the company has deceived and misled users about its practices since at least 2014.

Rokita said he sued Google because even a limited amount of location data can expose a person’s identity and routines. Such data can be used to infer personal details such as political or religious affiliation, income, health status or participation in support groups — as well as major life events such as marriage and the birth of children, he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Idaho college killings suspect is criminology PhD student
It's going to take more effort to get a free beverage at Starbucks.
Starbucks altering rewards program
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
In Indiana, personalized plates can have only numbers and letters—no special characters.
LIST: Indiana BMV rejects 700+ personalized plate requests this year

Latest News

Brenda Lee Robinson was the first woman of color to become the Executive Director of the Old...
Remembering Brenda Lee Robinson: A Fort Wayne Trailblazer
Coliseum Traffic
21Alive NYE Coliseum Traffic 12302022
REPORT: Allen County ranks highest in 2021 child abuse, neglect deaths
Allen County Coliseum Traffic
Heavy traffic near Coliseum could slow your New Years Eve plans