Fort Wayne mother charged in child’s death enters guilty plea

Emily Tudor
Emily Tudor(Staff)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - 38-year-old Emily Tudor of Fort Wayne has entered a plea agreement in connection with the death of her child in the summer of 2021.

According to court documents, Tudor will plea guilty to all counts. The charges include neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, and three counts of neglect of a dependent where the defendant endangers the dependent.

Tudor’s sentencing is set for Feb. 10, 2023. If the plea is accepted by a judge, Tudor faces up to nine years behind bars.

BACKGROUND: COURT DOCS: Local mother charged in child’s death

Emily Tudor and her four children were staying at the Quality Inn on July 10, 2021. Around 2 a.m., a hotel employee found one of Tudor’s children running around the hotel knocking on doors without an adult. The employee told officers that when she went into the room to wake Tudor, she saw her lying in the bed with two other little children. According to the probable cause, a third child was also in the bed with Tudor, but the employee did not see the child until Tudor rolled over.

Tudor also told investigators that she was homeless and really tired. She said she has a meth addiction but did not use it while she had the kids.

A record of her text messages showed that Tudor instead texted with the father of the child, saying the girl was dead and that she had “a sh*t ton” of drugs in the room. He encouraged her to call 911 after he came to get all of the drugs and paraphernalia out of the hotel room. She later admitted to going on a “3-day binge” and a drug screen she took tested positive for meth, documents say.

