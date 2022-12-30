Blue Jacket, Inc. aims to give a second chance to disadvantaged FW locals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Tall Rabbit Coffee Shop just opened in Fort Wayne earlier this month, and they say they are hiring people within Blue Jacket, Inc.

Blue Jacket is a nonprofit organization and employment agency on the city’s south side that officials say aims at helping give some Fort Wayne residents a second chance at employment.

Organization personnel say that Blue Jacket is specifically aimed at helping people over the age of 18 have a lack or education/certification, a criminal background, and those experiencing homelessness. They say they also aim to hire people with learning, developmental, or intellectual disabilities and people who are not able-bodied.

Blue Jacket, Inc., according to personnel, was formed in 2003 and officially launched in 2005 as an independent nonprofit that originally aimed to provide vocational training and employment placement to ex-offenders in the Fort Wayne area.

Blue Jacket opened its newest endeavor, The Tall Rabbit Café, in early December. Officials say their goal is to continue aiding disadvantaged people in the area by hiring them into places such as Tall Rabbit and provide hope and support.

For more information on Blue Jacket’s mission and Tall Rabbit Coffee Shop, visit Blue Jacket’s website.

