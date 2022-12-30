Blue Jacket, Inc. aims to give a second chance to disadvantaged FW locals

The Tall Rabbit Coffee Shop just opened in Fort Wayne earlier this month, and they say they are...
The Tall Rabbit Coffee Shop just opened in Fort Wayne earlier this month, and they say they are hiring people within the Blue Jacket Program.(Blue Jacket, Inc.)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Tall Rabbit Coffee Shop just opened in Fort Wayne earlier this month, and they say they are hiring people within Blue Jacket, Inc.

Blue Jacket is a nonprofit organization and employment agency on the city’s south side that officials say aims at helping give some Fort Wayne residents a second chance at employment.

Organization personnel say that Blue Jacket is specifically aimed at helping people over the age of 18 have a lack or education/certification, a criminal background, and those experiencing homelessness. They say they also aim to hire people with learning, developmental, or intellectual disabilities and people who are not able-bodied.

Blue Jacket, Inc., according to personnel, was formed in 2003 and officially launched in 2005 as an independent nonprofit that originally aimed to provide vocational training and employment placement to ex-offenders in the Fort Wayne area.

Blue Jacket opened its newest endeavor, The Tall Rabbit Café, in early December. Officials say their goal is to continue aiding disadvantaged people in the area by hiring them into places such as Tall Rabbit and provide hope and support.

For more information on Blue Jacket’s mission and Tall Rabbit Coffee Shop, visit Blue Jacket’s website.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It's going to take more effort to get a free beverage at Starbucks.
Starbucks altering rewards program
Hallmark Channel to film a Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate.
Casting company hiring movie extras for Hallmark Christmas film at Biltmore Estate
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Travelers at Fort Wayne International Airport say last few days have been chaos
Travelers at Fort Wayne International Airport say last few days have been chaos
In Indiana, personalized plates can have only numbers and letters—no special characters.
LIST: Indiana BMV rejects 700+ personalized plate requests this year

Latest News

Getting Home Safe on NYE
Here are some options to get home safe on New Year’s Eve
Sheriff-Elect Troy Hershberger swears into office at the Inauguration Ceremony on Dec. 29, 2022.
Troy Hershberger ready for day one as Allen County Sheriff
Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
Event organizers warn of heavy traffic ahead of Coliseum’s NYE events
ACPL adopts fine free policy for all patrons.
Allen County Public Library adopts fine free policy