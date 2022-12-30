21Alive bids farewell to meteorologist Nikki Pietrus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A bittersweet morning at 21Alive on Friday as the team says a final goodbye to meteorologist Nikki Pietrus.

Nikki joined the WPTA team in June of 2019, serving in many roles from anchoring newscasts to reporting in the field before taking on the role of morning meteorologist for 21Alive.

Watch the team’s farewell to her and Nikki’s message to viewers above. 21Alive wishes her all the best in her future endeavors!

