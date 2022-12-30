2022 gas prices in the rearview mirror

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The year 2022 began and ends with a $3 national average, but the months in between were filled with record-breaking high prices.

Jan. 1: The year began with a national average price of $3.26.

Feb. 24: Russia invaded Ukraine. Gas and oil prices began to rise rapidly.

Mar. 3: San Francisco became the first major city in the United States to reach a $5 per gallon average.

Mar. 5: National average price of gas hit $4 per gallon. Gas prices rose more than 60 cents per gallon in one day, setting a new record single-day spike.

Mar. 7: The national average price of gas broke a record, averaging more than $4.11 cents per gallon.

Mar. 22: Los Angeles became the first major city in the United States to reach $6 per gallon average.

Apr. 29: Diesel prices, averaging $5.16 per gallon, broke the all-time high record.

May 10: Gas prices reached an all-time high of $4.36 per gallon.

May 17: For the first time, the Canadian national average surpassed $2 per liter.

June 9: National average price of gas reached $5 per gallon for the first time in history.

July 4: 2022′s July fourth had the highest gas prices ever recorded on that day.

Aug. 9: For the first time since March, the national average price of gas fell below $4 per gallon.

Sept. 23: Hurricane Ian threatened many of the nation’s oil refineries which are located on the Gulf Coast.

Nov. 17: Texas was the first state that had the average gas price fall below $3 per gallon.

Nov 24: 2022′s Thanksgiving had the highest gas prices ever recorded on that day.

Dec. 9: The national average price of gas fell below 2021′s average price on that day.

Dec. 23: The national average price of gas dropped below $3 per gallon.

Data provided by GasBuddy.

