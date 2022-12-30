2022 gas prices in the rearview mirror

Gas prices
Gas prices(KAUZ)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The year 2022 began and ends with a $3 national average, but the months in between were filled with record-breaking high prices.

Jan. 1: The year began with a national average price of $3.26.

Feb. 24: Russia invaded Ukraine. Gas and oil prices began to rise rapidly.

Mar. 3: San Francisco became the first major city in the United States to reach a $5 per gallon average.

Mar. 5: National average price of gas hit $4 per gallon. Gas prices rose more than 60 cents per gallon in one day, setting a new record single-day spike.

Mar. 7: The national average price of gas broke a record, averaging more than $4.11 cents per gallon.

Mar. 22: Los Angeles became the first major city in the United States to reach $6 per gallon average.

Apr. 29: Diesel prices, averaging $5.16 per gallon, broke the all-time high record.

May 10: Gas prices reached an all-time high of $4.36 per gallon.

May 17: For the first time, the Canadian national average surpassed $2 per liter.

June 9: National average price of gas reached $5 per gallon for the first time in history.

July 4: 2022′s July fourth had the highest gas prices ever recorded on that day.

Aug. 9: For the first time since March, the national average price of gas fell below $4 per gallon.

Sept. 23: Hurricane Ian threatened many of the nation’s oil refineries which are located on the Gulf Coast.

RELATED: Indiana gas sales tax to hit 10-month low

Nov. 17: Texas was the first state that had the average gas price fall below $3 per gallon.

Nov 24: 2022′s Thanksgiving had the highest gas prices ever recorded on that day.

Dec. 9: The national average price of gas fell below 2021′s average price on that day.

Dec. 23: The national average price of gas dropped below $3 per gallon.

Data provided by GasBuddy.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Fort Wayne mother charged in child’s death enters guilty plea

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Ana Ehinger
38-year-old Emily Tudor of Fort Wayne has entered a guilty plea agreement in connection with the death of her child in the summer of 2021.

Community

Blue Jacket, Inc. aims to give a second chance to disadvantaged FW locals

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Tall Rabbit Coffee Shop just opened in Fort Wayne earlier this month, and they say they are hiring people within the Blue Jacket organization.

News

State police: 2 deputies, truck driver hurt in crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Two sheriff’s deputies in eastern Indiana have been injured after their vehicle struck a semi-trailer as they responded to a request for help by another police agency.

News

One seriously injured in Ludwig Road crash Thursday evening

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) officials say they were called to the scene of a crash Thursday evening.

Latest News

News

21Alive bids farewell to meteorologist Nikki Pietrus

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
A bittersweet morning at 21Alive on Friday as the team says a final goodbye to meteorologist Nikki Pietrus.

News

21Alive bids farewell to meteorologist Nikki Pietrus

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive bids farewell to meteorologist Nikki Pietrus

Politics

Indiana blocks Chinese-owned app TikTok from state devices

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Indiana has blocked the Chinese-owned social media app TikTok from state devices, its technology office said Thursday.

News

21Alive High School Basketball 12/29/22

Updated: 15 hours ago

Community

Here are some options to get home safe on New Year’s Eve

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Some of you may remember “Holiday Cab”, a program providing free rides home to impaired drivers during the holiday season.

News

Here are some options to get home safe on New Year’s Eve

Updated: 16 hours ago