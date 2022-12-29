Vehicle caught fire after early Thursday morning crash on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says a crash on I-69 southwest of Fort Wayne early Thursday morning left the north lanes temporarily closed.

INDOT officials said the crashed happened a little before 4 a.m. Thursday morning in the northbound lanes of I-69 between the Airport Expressway/Lower Huntington Road exit ramp and Branstrator Road. Officials say the accident involved a semi tractor trailer and a Jeep SUV.

Police say investigators believe the Jeep hit a guardrail before stopping in the driving lane. They also say the semi truck, also going north, ran into the Jeep before stopping in a ditch running parallel with I-69 and Branstrator Road.

The department says one of the vehicles involved in the crash caught fire, and all northbound lanes were blocked and temporarily closed. They also announced on Twitter that all lanes eventually reopened a little before 6:30 a.m.

The driver of the Jeep SUV was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer was also taken to the hospital, but with minor injuries.

Officials say the crash is currently under investigation, and believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

